Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Education started announcing the results of the Baccalaureate exams for this year’s July session in the final hours of yesterday evening, July 14.

The ministry announced that a total of 196,664 candidates succeeded in the normal session of the Baccalaureate, including 102,882 who claimed their success with merit.

The success rate of this year for the normal session stands at 63.08%, for all candidates, against 65.55% in 2019.

The highest score for this session is 19.47/20. The score was recorded in the region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra, among the physical sciences branch.

Meanwhile, 99,782 students will be allowed to take the exam during the make-up session, as well as 36,448 free candidates.

Accessing results

Moroccan students may now access their results by using their “Massar ID,” which their schools provided them with before the exam.

Students may use various portals to check their results, including www.bac.men.gov.ma, www.men.gov.ma, or www.taalim.ma.

The Ministry of Education had declared that the official publishing of Baccalaureate results will take place on July 15, at which time all results will be available on the cited portals.

The ministry declared on July 10 that the Baccalaureate exams ran successfully, in an atmosphere marked by positivity and the adherence of all stakeholders to exam-related policies and procedures.

Participation in numbers

The total number of baccalaureate candidates who took the exam during the normal session in July included 311,758 candidates. Making an attendance rate of 97.2% for students who attend high school, and 53.7% for free candidates, who are not registered in schools.

The 2020 Baccalaureate exams saw the participation of 228 candidates with special needs, 273 from prison institutions, as well as six candidates who have been under treatment for COVID-19.

The ministry also indicated that this year’s normal session marked a decrease of 43% in the number of fraud cases compared to the last year, with only 236 recorded cheating cases in 2020.