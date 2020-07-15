Morocco Closed 514 Factories, Businesses for Violating COVID-19 Measures

The decision was part of Morocco’s approach to crack down on any violations of the COVID-19 preventive measures.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of the Interior announced that the country’s authorities have closed 514 factories and businesses in 34 prefectures and provinces since Morocco began reviving its economic activity.

The decision to close the units was due to their non-compliance with the sanitary measures in force to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Morocco’s state media MAP said that a total of 98 of these units remain closed, while the others have committed to comply with the measures that the country requires.

The closed units include 135 industrial units; 58 restaurants; 55 cafes; 45 shopping centers; 44 hammams, hair salons, and gyms; collectively; 15 call centers; five accommodation establishments; and two money transfer agencies.

The Ministry of the Interior also published the names of units in the fish canning sector.

The names include “Unimer Etamar, Unimer CN1, Unimer Glofi, LGMC Comosa, LGMC Marjana, LGMC cherifienne, LGMC depot, Upa 2, Orgafood, Midav, Midav depot, Sarex,” and others.

The ministry said that authorities also closed several establishments in the food industry in Kenitra, including Natberry Arabia, Natberry Maroc, Iberry, CCM, Agri Tropica, Arbagri, New Green, Best Berry, and several others.

The ministry’s statement includes a long list of the names of supermarkets, cafes, shops, and other spaces that authorities closed for violating the required preventive measures.

Before Morocco announced a gradual lockdown easing to revive its economy, authorities vowed to take strict action against any violations threatening the health of citizens and employees.

The country called on all industrial units, cafes owners, and restaurants to take all of the preventive measures seriously to avoid the spread of COVID-19.