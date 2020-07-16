Competition Council, Ministry of Education Team Up to Foster Fairness

The Competition Council is in charge of analyzing and regulating competition in Moroccan markets and monitoring anti-competitive practices.

Rabat – Morocco’s Competition Council has signed a cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Education to promote the values of fair competition among students and young people.

The signing ceremony took place on Wednesday, July 15, at the council’s headquarters in Rabat, with the presence of the council’s president, Driss Guerraoui, and the Minister of Education, Saaid Amzazi.

The agreement also aims to allow experts and researchers working at Moroccan universities to contribute to the work and decision-making of the Competition Council, especially in the fields of law and economics.

Reactivated in November 2018, the Competition Council is an independent constitutional institution in charge of ensuring transparency and equity in economic relations. It does so through analyzing and regulating competition in Moroccan markets and monitoring anti-competitive practices, such as monopoly.

According to Amzazi, the agreement between the council and the ministry, a first of its kind, is a “consecration of a collaboration between two constitutional institutions” and will allow real scientific research in the field of competition.

The minister highlighted the “pioneering role” of the council, especially in terms of monitoring and supporting the private sector.

“Driss Guerraoui embodied leadership and is in the process of developing real skills within the institution so it can have a real positioning in the Moroccan political and economic landscape,” Amzazi said.

Meanwhile, Guerraoui said the agreement, extending between 2019 and 2023, has two main objectives.

The first goal is promoting education on the principles of fair and equitable competition among younger generations. According to the economist, making students aware of the values of meritocracy and climbing socioeconomic classes would motivate them to develop their skills and become leaders in the future.

The second objective, according to Guerraoui, is conducting studies and research in cooperation with national experts at Moroccan universities, where there is “abundant expertise.”

The agreement is in line with the Competition Council’s vision for promoting the culture of competition in Morocco.

In its 2019 annual report, the council announced its intention to promote the values it defends in 2020, through an action plan that includes an elaborated communication strategy for raising awareness.