El Othmani Urges Moroccans to Limit Travel During Eid Al Adha Holiday

Rabat – Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani warned Moroccans on Sunday to limit travel and avoid crowds during the upcoming Eid Al Adha holiday.

Morocco is expected to celebrate Eid Al Adha on July 31. Prior to Eid, Moroccan families often travel to spend the holiday with their relatives.

El Othmani encouraged citizens to limit their travels unless it is necessary, in order to avoid the congestion of cities and neighborhoods that can nurture the spread of COVID-19.

The head of government relayed his advice during a joint press conference with Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb on July 19.

During the conference, El Othmani called upon Moroccans to respect preventive measures during the Eid Al Adha celebrations. He stressed that the success of the third phase of Morocco’s lockdown lifting is dependent on the support of all stakeholders.

Morocco’s government announced Sunday that the country is set to enter the third phase of the national deconfinement strategy on Monday, June 20.

The third phase permits gatherings of less than 20 people. The government is also allowing hotels to operate at 100% of their capacity.

Public transport may operate at 75% capacity instead of 50%.

The decision also includes the authorization of official sports events without public attendance and the opening of cultural centers, libraries, and museums at 50% of their capacity.

Cinemas, public swimming pools, wedding parties, and funerals will remain suspended until further notice.

El Othmani said that the decision to ease lockdown was one of the “most complex tasks, since it required an in-depth discussion and consultations with the various stakeholders, in particular the scientific commission.”

He said that such decisions require reconciling the preservation of Moroccan citizens and residents’ health and safety with a gradual return to normal life.

Stay vigilant

The health minister made similar remarks on Sunday, caling for more vigilance and respect for preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19.

“In the absence of vaccine and scientific data around the seasonality of the virus, the behavior of individuals remains the most effective means against the virus,” Ait Taleb said.

He also warned against adopting lax attitudes towards compliance with preventive measures as the epidemic has not yet disappeared.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) warns that the virus has not yet reached its peak,” he said.

Ait Taleb, however, reassured the country that the epidemiological situation in Morocco is under control. He underlined several indicators, including the fatality rate, which does not exceed 1.6%, as well as asymptomatic cases, which stand at 98%.

During the conference, both officials urged citizens to continue to fully and rigorously respect all recommended preventive measures, especially during the summer months and Eid Al Adha.

The government said it will not hesitate to reimpose lockdown measures on any neighborhood if the emergence of hotspots present a threat to public health.