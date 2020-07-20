Rabat – The Moroccan High Commission for Planning found that one out of 10 Moroccan households either has a relative or a neighbor who carries COVID-19.

The declaration came as part of its note on the evolution of household behavior in the face of the novel coronavirus. The study references a sample of 2,169 households.

“It is not a question of estimating the prevalence of the epidemic, but rather of approaching the proximity of households to COVID-19,” reads the report.

The commission based its study of COVID-19 carrier proximity on three levels. These include the family network of Moroccan households, their acquaintances, and the geographical environment, including districts, villages, and Douar (village neighborhoods).

HCP revealed that at the end of the third week of June, 2.2% of Moroccan households reported a confirmed COVID-19 case within their extended family, 5.4% in their immediate geographic environment, and 1.9% among their acquaintances, friends, and colleagues.

This means 90.5% of Moroccan households had not recorded any confirmed case of COVID-19 in their family nor their geographical environment, nor among acquaintances.

In the rural environment the proportion stands at 94.8%, while it represents 88.4% in the urban area.

In line with the Ministry of Health’s recommendations, HCP indicates that preventive measures to protect against the pandemic must remain in place and constitute “an absolute priority,” for the elderly and those suffering from chronic diseases.

HCP’s report revealed that 47% of heads of Moroccan households believe that people with chronic and respiratory diseases should stay home.

Meanwhile, 40% believe that the elderly should maintain their protection, the same way they did during the lockdown.

Seven percent of the studied population agree on the need to keep children at home and surround them with more care.

COVID-19 screening tests and vaccine

HCP revealed nine out of 10 (87.3%) Moroccans would agree to take a COVID-19 screening test, while 10.2% would not.

According to the study, at least one member of 2.5% of Moroccan households have undergone COVID-19 screening tests, which translates to 213,000 individuals.

If a vaccine against COVID-19 became available, two out of every three Moroccans would definitely use it, meaning 68.6%, according to the commission. Meanwhile, 20.4% would “probably” use it.

Meanwhile, one household out of 10 (11%) refused the idea of taking a vaccine.