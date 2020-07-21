Local Strong Thunderstorms, Heatwave to Hit Morocco

Some provinces will experience heatwaves, while others will witness stormy rainfalls with hail and gusts of wind.

Rabat – Locally strong thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday in several provinces across Morocco amid a heatwave that will continue until Sunday.

The General Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) issued a special orange level notice, forecasting strong thunderstorms in the provinces of Azilal, Beni Mellal, Bouleman, El Hajeb, Ifrane, Khenifra, Midelt, and Sefrou.

The thunderstorms will hit the provinces from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Local moderate thunderstorms will hit the provinces of Taourirt, Taza, Nador, Guercif, Jerrada, and Oujda-Angad.

Stormy rainfalls will also include gusts of wind and hail in some provinces.

Some provinces in eastern Morocco will experience heatwave. Temperatures between 40 and 43 degrees Celsius will hit several provinces, including Guercif, Oujda-Angad, and Taourirt on Tuesday.

On Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will range between 41 and 44 degrees Celsius in several provinces across Morocco, including Beni Mellal, Kelaa des Sraghna, Fkih Ben Saleh, Guelmim, Khemisset, Khouribga, Marrakech, Rehmana, and Settat.

Temperatures from Tuesday to Sunday will vary between 42 and 45 degrees Celsius in the provinces of Aousserd, Assa-Zag, Boujdour, Es-Smara, Oued Eddahab, Taroudant, Tata, and Zagora.