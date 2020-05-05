French Tourist Sustains Neck Wounds During Knife Attack in Taroudant

The attacker was previously admitted to a psychiatric hospital on two separate occasions.

Rabat – The judicial police of Taroudant, southern Morocco, opened a judicial investigation into a knife attack against a 66-year-old French tourist early in the morning on Monday, May 4.

The attacker reportedly showed signs of mental illness, according to an official statement from Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN). The suspect was admitted to a psychiatric hospital twice in the past, the source added.

The initial investigation found that the suspect physically attacked the tourist with a kitchen knife for no apparent reason while uttering incomprehensible words, the statement continued. The attack took place while the victim was walking early Monday morning near a caravan parking lot.

The suspect stabbed the French woman in the neck and hand, and she was rushed to the hospital to receive the necessary medical treatment. The doctor noted that her condition was stable and not worrying.

Investigations are underway under the supervision of the competent public prosecutor’s office.

The horrific attack deviates from the general decline in crime in Morocco since the country entered a state of emergency on March 20. Given the significant restrictions on individuals’ movement under the nationwide lockdown, crime has seen a significant drop.

The DGSN announced on April 15 that the country’s crime rate fell by 20%, or roughly 10,867 fewer criminal cases, in March 2020 compared to March of the previous year.

Crimes related to theft under the threat of a weapon decreased by 52%, reported sexual assault and rape cases decreased by 41%, premeditated homicide cases went down 67%, and reported economic and financial crimes fell by 23%.

Assault and battery resulting in death, as well as homicide attempts, demonstrated unprecedented declines.