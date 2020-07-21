More than one million suspected COVID-19 cases have tested negative since the outbreak of the virus in Morocco.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health recorded 180 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases registered in the country to 17,742 as of 6 p.m. on July 21.

The ministry also confirmed four more COVID-19-related fatalities in the last 24 hours. The death toll is now 280, with a mortality rate slightly below 1.6%.

The ministry also recorded 257 new COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours. This brings the country’s total number of recoveries to 15,389, with a recovery rate approaching 87%.

Meanwhile, Morocco’s number of active cases stands at 2,073.

Approximately 1,029,064 suspected COVID-19 cases have tested negative since the outbreak of the virus in Morocco.

Morocco’s COVID-19 cases by region

In the last 24 hours, the Marrakech-Safi region recorded 19 new cases, now representing 16.99% of all cases registered in Morocco to date. The Fez-Meknes region reported 18 new cases (12.75%).

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima recorded 72 new cases to represent 21.24% of the country’s cases.

The Casablanca-Settat region recorded 45 cases in the last 24 hours to cover 24.27% of all registered cases.

Meanwhile, seven new cases appeared in the Oriental region, now covering 2.01% of all of Morocco ’s cases.

One case emerged in each of the southern regions of Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab and Guelmim-Oued Noun, to cover 0.23% and 0.88% of the country’s cases, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Beni Mellal-Khenifra region recorded six new cases (1.09%).

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra recorded two new cases, with a total of 11.92% of Morocco ’s cases.

The regions of Souss Massa and Laayoune recorded two cases each, with a respective 0.60% and 4.67% share of the country’s cases.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded five new cases in the last 24 hours, now representing 3.35% of all COVID-19 cases recorded in Morocco.