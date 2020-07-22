Casablanca Prepares Slaughterhouses for Eid Al Adha

Rabat – The city of Casablanca is preparing its slaughterhouses to accommodate livestock for families, wishing to use slaughter services during Eid Al Adha on July 31.

The Casablanca city council will oversee the slaughterhouses’ services. The accommodation service will be available 48 hours before Eid Al Adha.

Slaughter services will take place at the slaughterhouses in Casablanca located at 10 Mars Boulevard Sidi Othmane, Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) reported.

The state media reported that a system will put in place this year to ensure the sacrifice operation is in accordance with the preventive measures as part of the state of emergency to fight COVID-19.

Casablanca’s slaughterhouses will also limit their capacity, including their number of staff, to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The slaughterhouses are approved for Morocco’s National Office for Food Safety (ONSSA). The slaughterhouses are also “the first and only nationally to have dual certification, ISO 22000 v2018 and ISO 8001 v201,” MAP said.

Many families prefer to take their livestock to slaughter houses during Eid Al Adha.

The Interior Ministry issued a press release recently, reminding citizens to hire butchers with authorizations.

The ministry said it will give out authorizations to butchers after they undergo COVID-19 tests as many families hire a butcher to assist the slaughter of livestock at home.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs announced on Tuesday that Friday, July 31 is the first day of Eid Al Adha.

Several Arab countries also announced Friday, July 31 as Eid Al Adha day, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Moroccan astronomer Abdelaziz Kharbouch Al Ifrani said the Arab world will celebrate Eid during the same day this year.