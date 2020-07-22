Morocco Prosecutes Suspects in Lalla Mimouna COVID-19 Outbreak

The prosecution involves managers and individuals who are responsible for the transport of workers.

Rabat – The prosecutor’s office at the Court of First Instance of Souk Larbaa El Gharb, 81 kilometers from Kenitra, will prosecute certain individuals for their alleged involvement in the COVID-19 outbreak within red fruit production units of Lalla Mimouna.

The prosecution involves individuals who are responsible for the transport of workers and managers.

Judicial inquiries revealed “a suspicion of breach of compliance with the prevention and precautionary measures decreed by the public authorities to stop the spread of this epidemiological situation and guarantee the safety of people,” indicates a press release from the prosecutor’s office.

The judiciary will prosecute the suspects for violating provisions of Article 4 of the law regarding Morocco’s state of emergency.

The prosecution follows the COVID-19 outbreak of Lalla Mimouna that took place on June 19. It led to more than 500 cases of COVID-19 among workers in the factories specialized in the packing of berries.

As soon as health authorities announced the surge, a commission including representatives from the ministries of the interior, health, agriculture, and labor began work to determine the parties responsible for the major outbreak.

Soon after the Lalla Mimouna COVID-19 outbreak, the city of Larache, in the Tangier-Asilah province, recorded 103 cases in Natberry Maroc. The factory specializes in the production and packaging of berries.

Morocco has counted 17,962 cases as of July 22 at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 285.

The country’s total number of recoveries is 15,636 as of Wednesday evening, with a recovery rate of 87.05%.