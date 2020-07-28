Photos circulating online show crowded bus and train stations even before Morocco decided to suspend travel to and from eight major cities.

Local authorities in Casablanca closed the Oulad Ziane bus station as part of the preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Photos circulating online recently showed crowds at bus and train stations, including at Oulad Ziane, after Morocco announced its decision to suspend travel to and from eight major cities.

Authorities made the announcement Sunday evening and the measure went into effect at midnight the same day.

The cities concerned include Casablanca, Tangier, Tetouan, Settat, Meknes, Fez, Berrechid, and Marrakech.

Moroccan outlet 2M said that authorities shut down the bus station of Oulad Ziane in line with the country’s decision to suspend travel to and from the eight cities.

The decision will remain in effect until further notice.

Morocco’s move to suspend travel created frustration among travelers especially as the decision came prior to Eid Al Adha, which will take place on July 31.

Those living away from their families and holiday makers found themselves stuck outside their cities of residence due to the country’s sudden decision to close access to and exit from the concerned cities.

Crowding at the bus station meant travelers were unable to respect social distancing, a necessary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The prices of tickets also experienced an increase due to the great demand and a lack of buses to all destinations, 2M reported.