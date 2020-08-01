The total number of deaths is now 367, with 14 new fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Health has reported 693 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in Morocco to 25,015.

With 302 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the recovery count stands at 17,960. The recovery rate is now 71.8%.

The total number of deaths is now 367, with 14 new fatalities in the last 24 hours. The mortality rate stands at 1.47%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco now stands at 6,688.

Approximately 1,248,924 suspected COVID-19 cases have tested negative since the outbreak of the virus in Morocco.

Yesterday’s case-count marked Morocco’s highest COVID-19 cases in 24 hours with 1,063.

COVID-19 cases by region

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region recorded 330 new cases in the last 24 hours. The region’s total number of recorded cases now represents 23.61% of all cases Morocco has recorded.

The Casablanca-Settat region recorded 41 cases in the last 24 hours and accounts for 25.49% of the cases in Morocco, while the Fez-Meknes region recorded 209 new cases (15.42%).

The region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra recorded 80 new cases, with a total of 10.08% of Morocco’s cases.

The Marrakech-Safi region reported 13 new cases to represent 14.86% of all cases in Morocco.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region recorded five new cases and represents 1.10% of Morocco’s COVID-19 case count.

Meanwhile, 13 new cases appeared in the Oriental region, which now accounts for 1.87% of Morocco’s cases.

Meanwhile the Draa-Tafilalet region recorded two, covering 2.71% of the country’s cases.