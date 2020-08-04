Morocco Reimposes Firm Lockdown Measures in Fez, Tangier as Cases Surge

Authorities will close residential neighborhoods where COVID-19 hotspots emerged in the two cities.

Rabat – Morocco’s government has announced its decision to reimpose firm lockdown measures, starting Wednesday, in the Tangier-Asilah and Fez provinces due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the two cities.

The government released a statement this evening, August 4, to announce the news, emphasizing that the decision is part of the country’s approach to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The restrictions include the necessity for citizens to carry an exceptional movement permit to be able to travel to and from the two cities.

Authorities also banned all forms of gatherings.

All shops, cafes, and commercial centers should close at 10 p.m.

Restaurants should close their doors at 11 p.m.

Authorities will also ban access to beaches and public spaces, such as gardens, sports complexes, and fields.

Public transport in the two provinces will reduce their capacity to 50%.

Residential neighborhoods with COVID-19 hotspots

Morocco’s government also decided to close access points with COVID-19 hotspots.

Movement to or from the concerned neighborhoods in both cities will require residents to carry an exceptional movement permit from local authorities.

Shops, cafes, and restaurants in the concerned neighborhoods will have to shut their doors at 8 p.m.

All commercial markets in the area should close at 4 p.m.

The government decided to close hammams and beauty salons in the concerned neighborhoods.

In the announcement statement, the government called on all citizens to strictly adhere to the preventive measures and to show responsibility to ensure the success of the campaign to combat COVID-19.

The government warned that it will take all appropriate actions against anyone breaching the preventive guidelines, including the wearing of face masks in public.

Morocco has been recording hundreds of COVID-19 cases on a daily basis in recent weeks. The surge in cases brought the total number of infections registered since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country to 27,217 as of August 4.

The total number of recoveries reached 19,629, while death toll from the virus reached 417.