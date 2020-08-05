King Mohammed VI Sends Condolence Message After Beirut Explosion

The blast has killed at least 100 people and injured 4,000.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI has sent a message of condolence and compassion to Lebanese President Michel Aoun following the massive explosion in the port of Beirut.

The blast, which occurred on Tuesday, August 4, killed at least 100 people, injured 4,000, and many victims remain missing.

In his message, the King presents his “deep condolences” and “sincere feelings of compassion” to the Lebanese President and to the “grieving families.”

The Moroccan sovereign prayed that God will “grant the Lebanese President and the relatives of the victims patience and comfort, and speedy recovery to the injured.”

On behalf of the Moroccan people, King Mohammed VI expressed solidarity with Lebanon, assuring Aoun that Morocco stands alongside the Lebanese people.

At the end of his message, the King shared his wishes of security, tranquility, and stability.

Ammonium nitrate explosion

The explosion that shook the Lebanese capital Beirut took place in the city’s port on Tuesday afternoon. Footage shared on social media showed that the port was on fire before a massive blast occurred.

According to international news outlets, the blast damaged buildings across a 10 kilometers radius.

Soon after the blast, Lebanese Minister of Health Hamad Hasan said a shipment of firecrackers likely caused the explosion.

However, hours later, the head of Lebanese General Security stated the explosion was linked to approximately 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate. According to him, the government confiscated the explosive material six years ago and stored it at the port.

The Lebanese Supreme Defense Council has opened an investigation to determine the precise circumstances of the explosion, vowing “maximum punishment for those responsible.”

The Mediterranean country declared a three-day mourning period.