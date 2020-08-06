Fire Destroys 1,024 Hectares of Forest in M'diq, Northern Morocco

Forces from across Morocco have worked together to control the fire that broke out in M'diq over the weekend.

Rabat – Efforts to control the fire that broke out Saturday night in the Forest of Haouz al Mellaliyin in M’diq , northern Morocco, have been successful, but more than 1,000 hectares of forest have been damaged.

The president of the National Center for the Management of Forest Fire Risks, Fouad Assali, said Wednesday that hundreds of volunteers from various official forces worked tirelessly during the ensuing days to contain the inferno.

By surrounding the affected area, they have since been able to control the fire by nearly 98%, Assali told M24TV.

On Saturday, August 1, a fire began spreading throughout the forest in M’Diq . The flames raged into Sunday morning.

The Forest of Haouz al Mellaliyin consists primarily of cork oak and pine trees. Video shows the fire spreading rapidly throughout the forest, consuming everything in its path. Satellite images estimate that the fire damaged approximately 1,024 hectares of forest.

No injuries have been reported to date.

Some 850 people contributed to the efforts to bring the fire under control. Members of the High Commission for Water and Forests, the Auxiliary Forces, the Gendarmes, the Royal Army, and the Civilian Protection Forces (firefighters) worked together to battle the flames.

Difficult terrain, hard to access pockets of the forest, high temperatures, and strong winds added to the challenge. The Royal Army and Gendarmes both lent planes to the efforts from above. Firefighters used 35 trucks with water reserves as the primary tools to tackle the fire on the ground.

M’diq is a popular tourist destination for both Moroccans and foreigners. Visitors enjoy taking in the local beauty of the forest and the beach alike. If not for the currentCOVID-19 situation, M’diq would be teeming with tourists this time of year, who could have been affected by the fire.

Despite their success in bringing the fire under control, forces in M’diq must remain vigilant to keep the flames from reigniting and the winds from spreading it across northern Morocco.