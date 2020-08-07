Morocco Sets Up Military Field Hospital in Beirut Amid Growing Crisis

Morocco sends aid to Lebanon as the country struggles in the aftermath of an explosion and amid growing political and economic turmoil.

Rabat – Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has ordered the establishment of a field hospital in Beirut following the explosion that rocked the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, August 4.

Led by Dr. Chagar Kacem, the hospital is staffed by 100 medical professionals including 14 doctors with specialties in resuscitation, surgery, trauma, ENT, ophthalmology, burns, neurosurgery, pediatrics, and pharmacy.

The hospital includes operating rooms, radiology and sterilization units, as well as a pharmaceutical unit.

So far, six planes loaded with emergency medical and humanitarian aid have been sent from Morocco to Lebanon. In a press statement, Kacem said that the hospital will support the emergency response efforts needed to care for the 5,000 injured.

The explosion, which was caused by the devastating blast of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in the Port of Beirut, resulted in at least 157 fatalities and thousands of injuries, according to official estimates. The tragedy also left approximately 300,000 people facing homelessness in the Lebanese capital.

Rescue workers continue to dig through the rubble in search of dozens who remain missing.

Earlier this week, Lebanon’s Health Minister, Hamad Hassan, affirmed that the country’s health sector was short of beds and lacked the necessary equipment to treat thousands of injured people, many in critical condition.

In addition to emergency medical supplies and field hospitals, the Moroccan government sent disaster relief packages including food products, tents, and blankets. Rabat also sent protective face masks, visors, gowns, and hydro-alcoholic gel to support Lebanon’s efforts against COVID-19.

The blast has added to the plight of Lebanese, coming amid deep-seated economic grievances and political uncertainty. As medical professionals and emergency responders struggle to cope with a shortage of hospital beds and equipment, protesters are taking to the streets to demand the government’s resignation.

According to Lebanese state-run National News Agency, several people have been wounded in clashes with security forces.

Many Lebanese are angry, accusing the government of negligence, mismanagement, and corruption. So far, two Lebanese ambassadors have resigned since the explosion.

Tracy Chamoun, ambassador to Jordan, said “The least that those in power can do today, after what happened, is to resign.”

The Lebanese government continues its investigation into the explosion after authorities detained 16 port and customs officials for questioning.