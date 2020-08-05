The explosion has left more than 200,000 people homeless. At least 100 were killed and 4,000 were wounded in the blast.

Rabat – The agency of Morocco’s flag carrier, Royal Air Maroc, was among the buildings that suffered serious damage due to the explosion that rocked Beirut, Lebanon on August 4.

Images and videos of the Royal Air Maroc agency show chairs flipped over, while windows and other equipment appear shattered and destroyed.

The massive explosion in Beirut caused damage throughout the nearby region, destroying houses, buildings, and vehicles.

The explosion has left more than 200,000 people in Beirut homeless. Lebanese celebrities, including singers Haifa Wehbe and Elissa, shared photos and videos of their houses that are now destroyed.

The death toll has reached 100, while at least 4,000 have been wounded, according to the latest updates on August 5.

One of the wounded victims is a Moroccan woman, who is now suffering from a broken foot.

The woman, who works for a United Nations body in Beirut, is receiving treatment at a health facility.

The Moroccan Embassy in Beirut vowed to closely follow the situation of the Moroccan community residing in Lebanon’s capital in the wake of the explosion.

Moroccans in the region can call the embassy in case of any need during working hours.

The numbers available to receive citizens’ calls are: 0096176730612/ 05924751/ 05924752/ 05924753/ 05924754