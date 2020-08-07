Beirut Explosion: Lebanon Thanks Morocco for ‘Generous’ Aid

Morocco sent tons of medicines and set up a military hospital field to assist the victims of the devastating Beirut explosion.

Rabat – Lebanon’s government has expressed “deep gratitude and esteem” for the “generous” aid Morocco sent to assist the country after the tragic Beirut explosion.

Lebanon’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Al-Mawla Safir, thanked King Mohammed VI for his generous humanitarian initiative.

On Thursday, August 6, King Mohammed VI ordered the Moroccan government to send eight planes of medical and humanitarian aid to Lebanon. The King also ordered the establishment of a field hospital in Beirut.

The first medical aid shipments arrived on Friday morning at the Beirut International Airport.

Safir said Lebanon considers Morocco’s aid to be one of the most important gestures the country has seen in the wake of the August 4 explosion.

“The Moroccan humanitarian initiative … constitutes an expression of solidarity on the part of Morocco, which has always shown a strong attachment to the values of solidarity with brotherly countries,” he said.

The King’s decision to send urgent humanitarian and medical aid to Lebanon also marks Morocco’s solidarity with the Lebanese people, Safir continued.

“The generous act of Morocco will certainly give an additional boost to the good fraternal relations existing between the two countries,” the diplomat said.

Morocco’s response to the Beirut explosion

At least 154 people died due to the explosion in Beirut on Tuesday, while thousands sustained injuries. Hundreds of thousands of people saw their homes destroyed.

Several Moroccans were injured during the explosion. Members of the Moroccan community in Lebanon appealed to the Moroccan government and King Mohammed VI to bring them home as Lebanon reels from the explosion amid an ongoing economic crisis.

Morocco set up flights to repatriate citizens from Lebanon, starting Friday.

The repatriation requirements include PCR test results for COVID-19 within 48 hours of departure.

Children younger than 11 years old do not need to take the COVID-19tests. They should have permission to travel from their parents or guardians.

“Anyone who does not have a PCR test cannot travel,” the Embassy of Morocco in Lebanon stressed.

Travelers who meet the requirements should be at the airport in Beirut by 7 p.m. local time.

Moroccans in Lebanon should call the embassy or contact the representation via [email protected] with questions or concerns.