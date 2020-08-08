Rabat’s MMVI Exhibits Major Milestones in Morocco’s Art History

Mehdi Qotbi, president of the National Museum Foundation, said that in times of COVID-19, “art and culture have become more essential than ever to our daily lives.”

Rabat – The Mohammed VI Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMVI) in Rabat is exhibiting major milestones in Morocco’s art history in its latest exhibition, “Moroccan Painters in the National Collections, From Ben Ali R’bati to Today.”

The exhibition, opening on August 12, will welcome visitors to view the paintings curated from national collections. These collections belong to the Academy of the Kingdom, the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports, and the National Museum Foundation (FNM).

In a recent press statement, the FNM said that the exhibit “traces the artistic genesis in Morocco.” It includes at least one hundred major works that span Morocco’s art history, beginning with Ben Ali R’bati, the first Moroccan painter to exhibit in Europe.

Other notable artists featured in the exhibit include Chaiba Talal, Ahmed Yacoubi, and Mohamed Hamri.

Mehdi Qotbi, president of the FNM, said “in these times disrupted by a global pandemic, art and culture have become more essential than ever to our daily lives by adorning it with images, colors, brilliance, and creativity.”

Qotbi advocated for the “joy” of meeting in an exhibition space, noting that virtual exhibitions don’t compare to “the unique atmosphere of a museum.”

In compliance with COVID-19 sanitary measures, MMVI requires visitors to reserve tickets for the exhibition in advance. Upon arrival, visitors are required to undergo a temperature check and make use of the non-contact hydroalcoholic sanitizer dispensers available at the museum entrance.

Other regulations include wearing a protective face mask, respecting social distancing measures, and following museum directional signs.

Tracing decades of Morocco’s art history through paintings that mark the country’s artistic national heritage, the MMVI will offer the collections on display for visitors until December 15 this year.