Morocco’s museums under the National Museum Federation are set to reopen on July 27 with carefully curated public health safety requirements.

Rabat – History buffs, art enthusiasts, discoverers of culture, and avid learners in Morocco will soon be able to step away from their computer screens and books with the return of a more experiential approach to learning and entertainment. The National Museum Foundation is set to reopen Morocco’s museums on Monday, July 27.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the soon to reopen Moroccan museums are curating more than just art and information. After more than four months of closures and under a continued nation-wide state of emergency, museums are also curating a safe space for visitors to enjoy exhibitions, while limiting the spread of COVID-19.

In a recent press release, the Foundation announced, “After several weeks of rethinking access to spaces and preparing a cultural program highlighting national collections, the museums are ready to welcome the public by offering them a secure museum experience.”

In accordance with the government’s recommendations and requirements, the reopening of museums will come with a number of public health and safety measures in place.

Morocco’s museums will limit the number of visitors admitted into their spaces by requiring advanced reservations over the phone.

Upon arrival, visitors will be required to undergo a temperature check and make use of the non-contact hydroalcoholic sanitizer dispensers available at all museum entrances. Other regulations include wearing a protective face mask, respecting social distancing measures, and following museum directional signs.

The Museum Foundation has also provided each center with information panels that offer clear instructions regarding expected behaviors and public health precautions. Museums have also updated regular cleaning protocols by increasing the frequency of cleaning spaces, surfaces, and electronic devices.

According to the press release, Morocco’s museums reopening on July 27 include Marrakech’s Dar El Bacha Confluence Museum, the Dar Si Said Weaving and Carpet Museum in Marrakech, the Tetouan Archaeological Museum, Rabat’s National Museum of Photography, the National Museum of Ceramics, and the Kasbah Museum of Cultures in Tangier.

On August 10, in line with the end of Morocco’s state of emergency, the Mohammed VI Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rabat will open, along with the capital’s Museum of History and Civilizations.