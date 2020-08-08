The ministry counts 122 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, including 40 under artificial respiration.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Health reported 1,345 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases recorded in Morocco since the beginning of the outbreak to 32,007.

This marks Morocco’s highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day since the beginning of the outbreak on March 2. To date, 4 people for every 100,00 in the population of Morocco have tested positive for COVID-19.

In the last 24 hours, the ministry recorded 642 new recoveries. The recovery count stands at 20,553. The recovery rate decreased to 69.3%.

With 19 new fatalities, the total number of deaths is now 480. The mortality rate stands at 1.51%. The most recent deaths include nine in Casablanca, five in Tangier, two in Fez, and one in each of Marrakech, Meknes, and Al Haouz.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 9,337. The Ministry indicated that a number of active COVID-19 cases where those infected are not presenting severe symptoms are receiving treatment in their homes.

The ministry counts 122 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, including 40 under artificial respiration.

Approximately 1,395,628 suspected COVID-19 cases have tested negative since the virus emerged in Morocco.

COVID-19’s spread across Morocco

The Casablanca-Settat region recorded 432 cases in the last 24 hours. The region’s total number of confirmed cases now represents 26.05% of all cases Morocco has recorded.

The Marrakech-Safi region recorded 354 new cases to represent 15.18% of Morocco’s cases.

The Fez-Meknes region reported 194 new cases (16.21%).

The region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima recorded 131 new cases to represent 22.82% of the country’s cases.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region recorded 101 new COVID-19 cases, 9.59% of Morocco’s cases, while the Oriental region recorded 22 new cases (1.80%).

Eleven new cases appeared in the Souss-Massa region, now totaling 0.58% of Morocco’s COVID-19 cases.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region recorded 40 new cases (1.42%).

Seven cases emerged in the southern region of Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab, which has now recorded 0.34% of the country’s cases.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 49 new cases to represent 2.75% of all of Morocco’s cases.

Finally, the southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra and Guelmim-Oued Noun recorded two cases each to cover 2.72% and 0.53% of Morocco’s cases, respectively.