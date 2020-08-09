Morocco’s Borders Remain Closed to Non-Citizens, Non-Residents

Morocco reopened borders on July 15 only for Moroccans, foreign residents living in Morocco, and their families.

Rabat – A notice to airlines circulating among local media outlets reiterates that Morocco’s borders are closed until further notice and that all flights to and from Morocco remain suspended.

Only over flights, cargo flights, and exceptional flights for Moroccan citizens, legal residents, and their families are operational.

Stop-overs remain shortened and all crew members must stay on board the aircraft while in Moroccan territory.

“Repatriation of foreigners is ensured by their governments with the condition of having authorization via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of [the] Kingdom of Morocco,” the notice added.

Since July 15, Morocco has operated special flights to return Moroccan citizens and residents stranded abroad. The exceptional flights also serve to allow members of the Moroccan diaspora to travel to their countries of residence. Foreigners in Morocco are able to leave through the exceptional flights.

Morocco’s Overseas Security Advisor Service (OSAC) reiterated the same notice when Morocco approved a decree to extend the state of emergency until September 10.

“The only flights in/out of Morocco are special operation flights taking place on Royal Air Maroc (RAM), Air France, and Air Arabia. Currently there is no confirmation of how long the special operation flights will continue to operate. U.S. citizens wishing to return to the United States should book directly with RAM,” OSAC said.

If the state of emergency lifts according to the current schedule, this does not mean borders will reopen to non-citizens and non-residents.

Morocco has been in a state of emergency since March 20 but suspended all international flights to and from the country on March 15.

The decision was part of the country’s proactive approach to contain the spread of COVID-19, and remains in place to date for the same reason.

Morocco has recorded over 33,237 cases of COVID-19 as of August 9.

The number of cases increased notably in recent weeks, with daily infections often exceeding 1,000. The death toll has hit 498, with the health ministry reporting more than a dozen new fatalities related to COVID-19 for several days in a row.