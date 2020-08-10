Morocco Still Debating In-Person, Remote Education Model for 2020-2021

The school year model could be revised or adapted if necessary, taking into account the epidemiological situation in Morocco.

Rabat – Morocco has not yet decided whether it will adopt a remote education model or an in-person education model, or a combination of the two, for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

On August 9, Morocco’s Minister of Education Saaid Amzazi responded to concerns that Moroccans and local media shared after the government announced plans for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Amzazi said the Ministry of Education is still deliberating which education model to adopt this year, due to the worrying COVID-19 situation and the recent surge of cases and deaths.

The official warned that local media outlets published “erroneous” information about the start of the 2020-2021 school year, which will kick off on September 1. The misinformation also made its rounds on Moroccan social media networks.

“Contrary to what was broadcast, the ministerial decision of August 6 has not decided categorically on the education model of the next school year,” Amzazi stated.

He said that the school year model could be revised or adapted if necessary, taking into account the epidemiological situation in Morocco.

The Ministry of Education typically publishes an official decision regarding the organization of the school year, Amzazi continued. The decision outlines the main programmed activities, exam dates, the holiday calendar, and the date of the start of courses, fixed this year to September 7.

“It is a question of allowing the education operator, families and students to prepare properly for the start of the school year,” the minister’s statement said.

Amzazi vowed the Ministry of Education will implement necessary measures to guarantee the right to education for all, in full compliance with the health security conditions and standards of the competent authorities.

The official also reassured citizens that his department will ensure the proper preparation of the coming school year, “in coordination with the competent authorities to ensure the safety of students, education and administrative members.”

On August 6, the Ministry of Education vowed Morocco will see a normal 2020-2021 academic year despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement pledged a normal academic year with the inclusion of new measures related to remote education. The distance learning system is no longer uncharted territory as Moroccan students spent nearly half of the 2019-2020 academic year using online platforms to continue their education.

On March 16, Morocco suspended schools to protect and ensure the safety of teachers and students amid the growing COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Morocco witnessed a large increase of COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks, worrying the government and citizens as the country tries to recover from socio-economic crises brought on by strict lockdown measures.