Summer thunderstorms are not unusual in Morocco, especially in mountainous regions.

Rabat – Several regions in Morocco, notably the Atlas Mountains, are set to witness locally strong thunderstorms on Monday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Morocco’s General Directorate of Meteorology (DNM) issued a special “orange level” notice to announce the rainy weather.

Moderate thunderstorms concern the northeastern cities of Jerada, Oujda, Berkane, and Nador. In the Middle Atlas region in central Morocco, Azilal and Beni Mellal will also witness moderate thunderstorms.

Further to the south, Ouarzazate and the Al Haouz province, near Marrakech, will record similar storms, the weather notice forecasts.

In some of the aforementioned cities and regions, DNM warns of possible gusts and hail accompanying the rain.

Other cities concerned by showers of less intensity include Ifrane, El Hajeb, Sefrou, Fez, Moulay Yacoub, Taza, and Guercif.

The list also includes Taourirt, Taounate, Al Hoceima, Driouech, Boulemane, Midelt, and Khenifra.

Drought persists in Morocco

Summer thunderstorms are not unusual in Morocco, especially in mountainous regions.

The rainy weather comes after most Moroccan regions witnessed scorching heat for several weeks, with temperatures at times reaching 45 degrees Celsius, especially in the southern provinces.

Despite sporadic and sometimes intense rainfall, drought persists in Morocco, following a trend that has affected national agriculture in recent years.

Irregular rainfall and high temperatures heavily impacted crops in Morocco in the 2019-2020 agricultural season.

In March, Minister of Agriculture Aziz Akhannouch said Morocco recorded a 14% decrease in rainfall compared to the 2018-2019 season. The previous season also did not witness optimal rainfall.

In terms of water reserves, all Moroccan dams recorded subpar filling levels in 2020, except for the Gharb (western Morocco) and Loukkos (north) plains. The two regions have “satisfactory” water situations.