Local Strong Thunderstorms, Hail to Hit Morocco Friday

Windy and cloudy weather is dominating the skies around the Rabat-Sale region.

Rabat – The National Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) has issued an orange level weather notice to announce possible thunderstorms and rainfall in several provinces across Morocco.

The notice forecasts showers for the provinces of Boulemane, Midelt, Taourirt, Guercif, and Jerada in eastern Morocco, the DMN said.

The rainfall will take place between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The statement said the stormy showers will be accompanied by wind and hail.

The weather in the Rabat-Sale region and surrounding cities is also cloudy and windy.

Today marks the second day of lockdown relaxation in several regions, including the aforementioned regions.

Rainy weather might spoil plans for people planning to visit the beach after three months on lockdown.

Citizens and residents of the regions enjoying gradual lockdown lifting, however, are making the most regular life, able to go outside with an exceptional movement permit even after 6 p.m.

The regions enjoying the lockdown relaxation in Zone 1 also celebrate the re-opening of restaurants and cafes, as well as public spaces, including gardens.