Morocco’s OCP Group to Construct Phosphoric Acid Plant for Joint Venture

The new plant aims to double the annual production capacity of EMAPHOS, a joint venture between Morocco’s OCP Group, Germany’s Budenheim, and Belgium’s Prayon.

Rabat – Morocco’s phosphate giant OCP Group is partnering with Germany’s Budenheim and Belgium’s Prayon to launch the construction of a new production plant for purified phosphoric acid.

The three partners are launching the new project through their subsidiary Euro Maroc Phosphore (EMAPHOS), Panora Post quoted a statement from OCP as saying.

The three industrial companies seek to consolidate their global leadership in the production of purified phosphoric acid.

The plant seeks to double the annual production capacity of EMAPHOS from 140,000 total phosphorus (TP) 205 per year to 280,000 TP 205 per year in the 4th quarter of 2022.

OCP Group said the doubling of capacity will “also make part of the production available to the OCP for recovery in the future in the form of niche products based on purified acid, thus making it possible to strengthen the status of the Group of global producers of specialty phosphate products.”

The new plant will capitalize on the “expertise and know-how developed over more than two decades by the technical staff of EMAPHOS.”

The companies completed the basic engineering studies in March 2020. The project is under a detailed studies phase.

The start of construction is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021.

According to Budenheim, the joint venture in Morocco is of “fundamental importance” for the German company.

“Emaphos is a joint venture with Moroccan and Belgian partners, located in Casablanca, a seaport on the Atlantic Ocean,” the German company said.