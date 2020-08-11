Strong Thunderstorms, Hail to Hit Morocco Tuesday

The national weather office published a similar orange-level notice on Monday, announcing rain on the horizon in several provinces.

Rabat – Local strong thunderstorms, rainfall, and hail will hit several provinces across Morocco on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The General Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) announced that the rain, hail, thunderstorms, and wind gusts will concern the provinces of Al Hoceima, Driouch, Nador, Taza, Sefrou, Bouleman, and Midelt.

Moderate showers will affect Ifrane, Guercif, Taourirt, Jerada, Oujda, and Berkane.

The weather office published a similar notice on Monday, announcing rainy weather in the Atlas Mountains.

The thunderstorms primarily affected the cities of Jerada, Oujda, Berkane, and Nador.

Moderate thunderstorms hit central Morocco, including Azilal and Beni Mellal.

Thunderstorms also hit the south, including Ouarzazate and the Al Haouz.

The recent rain showers are expected to benefit agricultural lands affected by severe drought across the country, particularly in the south.

Morocco’s Ministry of Agriculture announced earlier this year that crop yields were significantly impacted by the seasonal lack of rainfall.

Minister of Agriculture Aziz Akhannouch said in June that his department allocated MAD 350 million ($35.89 million) to assist farmers affected by drought.

The payment of the funds started in mid-April to mitigate the impact of the rainfall deficit.