Morocco’s COVID-19 Home Treatment Protocol Enters Into Force

The protocol requires that COVID-19 carriers isolate themselves for a minimum of 14 days in a single well-ventilated room.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Health has announced that the protocol of home treatment for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients entered into force last week.

The ministry’s protocol follows the recommendations of the scientific and technical advisory committee.

It operates within “well-defined” conditions, according to a coordinator of the National Center for Public Health Emergency Operations at the Ministry of Health, Mouad Mrabet.

The protocol only concerns COVID-19 patients who do not show any symptoms, as well as those who meet certain conditions. These standards include the absence of risk factors such as an advanced age, chronic diseases, pregnancy, or breastfeeding, among others.

The protocol also requires that COVID-19 carriers isolate themselves for a minimum of 14 days in a single well-ventilated room.

At-home treatment also requires that the house does not host vulnerable people who might not have an immune system strong enough to combat the infection.

COVID-19 patients who opt for home treatment must sign a declaration “on honor,” agreeing to comply with the quarantine measures that the Ministry of Health issued.

For further information, the ministry has provided a Whatsapp number to which citizens can submit their questions. They are invited to contact +212 761 855 020.

The ministry’s announcement of the entry in force of the COVID-19 home treatment took place yesterday, August 11, during the weekly assessment of the epidemiological situation in Morocco.

The summary also revealed that Morocco recorded 116 COVID-19-related deaths last week. This brought the death toll during the first 10 days of August to 145, which is the highest monthly record since the virus emerged in Morocco on March 2.