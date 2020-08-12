“Deaths continue to increase week after week. The situation is worsening.”

Rabat – Morocco has recorded a total of 7,700 COVID-19 cases over the past week, August 3-9, which represents 23.2% of the country’s total case count. The figure represents an average of 1,100 new COVID-19 cases every day.

Mouad Mrabet, a coordinator at the National Center for Public Health Emergency Operations, presented the numbers during the Ministry of Health’s fourth weekly briefing on the COVID-19 situation in Morocco.

The briefing, broadcast on Wednesday, August 12, and containing data as of August 9, presented the recent evolution of Morocco’s epidemiological situation.

Morocco has also recorded its highest number of weekly coronavirus-related deaths in the past week, with 116 casualties. The previous record was 69 deaths, between July 27 and August 2.

Four regions in Morocco have recorded the most worrying increases in COVID-19 indicators, with over 30 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The regions are Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, Fez-Meknes, Marrakech-Safi, and Casablanca-Settat.

Regions with “medium” increases of COVID-19 cases, between 10 and 20 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, are Rabat-Sale-Kenitra, Draa-Tafilalet, and Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab.

In terms of fatalities, the number of deaths in the first 10 days of August (145) has already exceeded the number of deaths recorded in the month of April (135), which was the highest monthly death toll.

“Deaths continue to increase week after week. The situation is worsening,” Mrabet said.

On the global scale, Morocco went from the 60th rank worldwide in the number of COVID-19 cases to the 58th. The country also became the 61st worldwide in the number of coronavirus-related deaths, climbing from the 66th rank one week earlier.

In Africa, Morocco remains the sixth country in the number of COVID-19 cases. The country also climbed one rank, from seventh to sixth, in the number of fatalities.