Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has reported 1,132 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Morocco to 35,195.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 9,277 as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11.

Morocco also recorded an additional 861 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recovered carriers now stands at 25,385. The country has a recovery rate of 72.1%.

Meanwhile, the health ministry recorded 17 more fatalities related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 533.

The ministry counts 132 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, including 57 under artificial respiration.

The recently recorded deaths include six in Marrakech, four in each Casablanca and Draa-Tafilalet, two in Fez, and one in Tangier.

Moroccan health authorities excluded 20,869 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 1,458,901 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic reached Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographical dispatch

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 391 new cases. The region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, accounting for 26.81% of Morocco’s total.

The Marrakech-Safi region recorded 195 new cases. The regional total accounts for 15.59% of the national total.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 163 new infections (16.01%).

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region registered 140 new cases and covers 21.85% of the cases in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region recorded 63 new cases (9.21%).

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 52 new COVID-19 cases, to cover 3.02% of all COVID-19 cases registered in Morocco.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region confirmed 50 new cases (1.72%).

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 45 new COVID-19 cases, to account for 0.68% of Morocco’s cases.

The Oriental region has recorded 19 additional cases (1.72%).

The southern region of Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab recorded 10 new cases to represent 0.38% of COVID-19 cases in Morocco, followed by Guelmim-Oued Noun with three new cases (0.50%).

Meanwhile, the region of Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra only recorded one new case (2.49%).