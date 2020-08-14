Blood Donation Campaign Proves Successful in Nador, Morocco

Hundreds of volunteers showed up to donate blood in the Nador campaign supporting the Hassani Regional Hospital.

Rabat – The Nador Association for Development hosted a two-day blood donation campaign to build up blood bank reserves at the Hassani Regional Hospital in northern Morocco.

The event’s slogan, “Let Your Heart Be Big,” encouraged locals to embrace the spirit of solidarity and volunteerism.

The Nador Association for Development partnered with the regional commission of the Ministry of Health in Nador and worked under the supervision of the Blood Injection Department.

Abdul Wahid Qandil, head of the Takhq Al-Dam department in Nador, told Hespress that the campaign that made announcements in various media outlets and social networking sites, noting that such efforts have proven successful with other blood donation campaigns.

Around 300 volunteers responded to the call for donations.

Blood donation is critical for maintaining sufficiently-stocked blood banks, especially post-quarantine, as all blood donations were suspended during Morocco’s long COVID-19 lockdown.

“The blood supply at Al-Hassani Hospital suffers from a great shortage, and as a result the number of patients needing blood to treat them has doubled, and this material can only be provided through donation campaigns,” Qandil said.

This is not the first time Moroccans have risen to the occasion, showing up to support community members through a blood drive. In April, associations organized successful blood drives in both Errachidia and Benslimane

On March 24, Dr. Mohamed Benajiba, the Director of the National Center for Blood Transfusion and Hematology (CNTSH), called for a blood drive in Morocco amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Blood donors in the country were four times less than the minimum requirement on March 23, according to the CNTSH.

Common beneficiaries of blood donations include patients with cancer, thalassemia, and other blood diseases, along with patients hemorrhaging due to childbirth or accidents.

While the Nador campaign succeeded in restocking the hospital, it is vital Moroccan’s continue to show up to donate blood and keep blood banks stocked, Qandil stressed.

“This important campaign will cover a large proportion of the hospital’s blood supply, but despite that we need other campaigns,” he said. “This is a message addressed to all volunteers to contribute to the donation of this vital material.”