Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 1,241 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases Morocco has recorded to 37,935.

Identification of approximately 80% of the newly discovered cases, or 988 people, resulted from monitoring people who made contact with COVID-19 carriers.

Morocco also recorded an additional 1,010 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the count to 26,687, with a recovery rate of 70%.

The ministry also recorded 28 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths stands at 584.

This is the highest daily COVID-19 death count Morocco has reported so far, after yesterday’s 23 fatalities.

Morocco recorded eight deaths in Casablanca, followed by five in Marrakech, three in each Fez and Tangier, two in each Errachidia and Ouarzazate, and one in each Rabat, Sale, Nador, Al Hoceima, and Boujdour.

The number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment is now 10,664.

The ministry counts 156 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, including 85 under artificial respiration.

In the last 24 hours, Moroccan health authorities excluded 20,877 suspected COVID-19 cases.

A total of 1,500,585 suspected COVID-19 cases have tested negative since the virus emerged in Morocco.

COVID-19’s geographical dispatch across Morocco

Health authorities in the Fez-Meknes region confirmed 173 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The region’s total now represents 15.61% of all cases the country has recorded.

The region of Marrakech-Safi recorded 150 new cases, now representing 15.78% of Morocco’s case count.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region registered 146 new cases to cover 21.11% of Morocco’s cases.

The Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 393 (27.22%).

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region recorded 173 new cases, now accounting for 9.44% of Morocco’s cases.

The region of Draa-Tafilalet recorded 75 new COVID-19 cases, to cover 3.13% of all COVID-19 cases registered in Morocco.

The Oriental region recorded 32 additional cases (1.72%).

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra confirmed 54 new cases to account for 2.00% of all COVID-19 cases recorded in Morocco.

Meanwhile, the region of Souss-Massa confirmed 25 new cases to represent 0.76% of Morocco’s cases.

The Guelmim-Oued Noun region recorded six new COVID-19 cases, now representing 0.48% of Morocco’s cases.

Seven new cases emerged in each of the Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra regions to cover 0.40% and 2.34% of Morocco’s cases, respectively.