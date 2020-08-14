The DGSN visit is the outgoing ambassador’s last on-site move before leaving his diplomatic post in Rabat.

Rabat – As his mission comes to an end, the British ambassador to Morocco, Thomas Reilly, paid a visit to the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) headquarters, meeting with high-ranking officials of the institution.

In a tweet about the event, the British diplomat highlighted the security cooperation between Morocco and the UK, stressing hopes for its further advancement after his departure.

A real pleasure to work with you on all aspects of #UK/ #moroccan security. I hope it goes from strength to strength after my departure. Thank you for your partnership. — Thomas Reilly (@TSAReilly) August 13, 2020

Morocco and the UK share a similar vision in the field of security. This is represented in a soft power approach in their foreign policy, said Director of the MENA Department at the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office Stephanie Al-Qaq on February 13, alluding to the two countries’ role in working towards peace in Libya.

“Morocco is a key player in regional security and security is the key to development,” the official continued, highlighting the UK and Morocco’s approach in finding a political solution for the Libyan crisis, based on a UN-led process, for the benefit of the Libyan people.

The DGSN visit is the outgoing ambassador’s last on-site move before leaving his diplomatic post in Rabat.

Many see Reilly, who took up his post as Britain’s ambassador to Morocco on June 12, 2017, as a figure who positively impacted UK-Morocco relations.

Thomas Reilly has repeatedly lauded Morocco’s success and “important role” in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as climate change.

The two “most pressing global priorities” are at the forefront of both Moroccan and British agendas, allowing for several opportunities of partnership and cooperation, Reilly said on June 16.

In a salute to Morocco’s COVID-19 response efforts, Thomas Reilly created a bank account for Britons residing in Morocco to contribute to Morocco’s Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19.

The departure of ambassador Reilly comes in a period of transition for the UK, commonly known as Brexit.

As part of the agreement between the European Union (EU), the UK is facing a narrow deadline to negotiate a trade deal, which is likely to put the kingdom in front of inevitable repercussions following its divorce from the EU.

During the function of Thomas Reilly in Morocco, the two nations signed on October 26, 2019 an “Association Agreement” to ensure the continuity of their relationship after the UK leaves the EU.

The UK pledged to help Morocco capitalize on its potential in several fields, including security.

Following the signing, Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita said security is one of the pressing challenges facing both nations, which is also part of their “shared visions.”