Six Activities to Do Alone in the Age of Social Distancing

Engaging in other activities can help you break the habit of excessive social media use and allow you instead to enjoy alone time.

The global COVID-19 pandemic can be an opportunity to embrace social distancing, instead of trying to escape, by indulging in a range of healthy, solo activities. Learning how to cope with loneliness now will help you adapt to many situations in the future when you have to be alone.

In the past month, many countries have started to ease lockdown and prepared to lift the state of emergency. However, COVID-19 cases are still rising in certain places more than others, and our fight against this virus is not over yet.

Maintaining social distance and taking the necessary health measures are essential. It is important to stay home and go outside for necessities, such as medical issues or grocery shopping.

Social distancing does not mean completely disconnecting from the world, your friends, and family. Fortunately, today’s technology and social media outlets allow us to stay in touch with others even if we are miles away.

Excessive socializing and connectivity

Socializing and having strong relationships with people have positive impacts on our lives. Being with others is the most natural human being behavior. We seek comfort and company of people we love and trust, which is never a bad thing. It even strengthens our confidence and brings us joy and happiness, which leads to better mental health.

Social distancing has decreased the activities we can do in person with our loved ones. As a result, it’s easy to turn to one’s phone and social media platforms to fill the void.

Excessive socializing and being active is seen as having a healthy lifestyle when in reality, jumping from one social activity to another can be exhausting. It can lead us to rejecting the idea of being alone, always seeking the company of others.

If that is how you feel during social distancing, then maybe your issues are more significant than just being alone, or perhaps you just get easily bored when others are not in the picture.

Making time for some activities to do alone while social distancing can help you improve your mental health by allowing you to think clearly without the distractions and influences of others, it means that you will get to know more about yourself and have time to think about your exact needs and goals.

Social distancing activities to do alone

If you have found yourself utterly bored on your own during this pandemic without the company of others, then these social distancing activities might allow you to enjoy your alone time and discover more things about yourself.

Take a free online class

We live in an age where everything can be accessed online, including courses and classes. Often those courses come at no cost to you.

Some of the world’s best colleges are offering free courses. A professor records his or her course and puts out most of the class materials online for anyone to use and benefit from, free of charge.

From Harvard’s computer science class to Yale’s philosophy class, there is no doubt that everyone can find a class that interests them. You can learn many news skills to build your resume and set you apart from the competition in less than a year.

Even if you already have many diplomas and a great job, it never hurts to learn new things. Learning new things. Acquiring new skills helps you move forward in your career as well as in your personal life.

Some courses might even help you advance you towards a degree. Many others offer a certificate of completion by paying a small fee, which can be very useful.

Listen to a podcast

Podcasts are radio shows on the internet that are recorded as episodes for viewers to listen to at their convenience. They are another great outlet for learning, discovering new things, or entertaining a bored mind.

There are thousands of engaging podcasts available that talk about various themes and will keep you entertained. There are podcasts about business and economy, food, pop culture, politics, religion, and comedy, of course. When you find the podcast that suits your tastes, you will surely become hooked.

You can enjoy this activity while cleaning or doing chores that you do not like to help set you in a better mood. Let the podcast hosts keep you company while staying active and productive at the same time.

Declutter your room or home

Social distancing can be the ideal time for you to look around your environment and think about what you really need versus what is just taking up space.

Decluttering is one of the social distancing activities that will help you keep a clean space, which will allow you to stay more focused and centered.

Having an untidy space can be very distracting and can lead to irritation. We waste so much time looking for stuff in untidying spaces rather than knowing exactly where they are.

Having an untidy area can lead us to feel unwell with the mess around us, and day by day, it becomes harder to clean everything at once.

With studying or working from home, it is easy to care less about tidying up and leaving stuff in a big pile in the corner.. However, we can also use the extra free time onour hands to declutter our space little by little to make our spaces more comfortable.

Using Marie Kondo’s famous tidying up technique can be a great decluttering method. First visualise your ideal lifestyle, gather everything you want to discard, organize your items by categories, and finally ask yourself if the item brings you joy, to truly know do you need it or not.

You can also either sell the stuff you no longer need or donate them, which can be a significant cause that will also make you feel content.

Start a garden

Gardening is one of those relaxing social distancing activities that has many health benefits. If more people knew about all the benefits of gardening, we would be living in a much greener and cleaner world.

Nonetheless, it is never too late to start enjoying the pure and delightful activity.

Gardening can help ease stress and improve mood by being outside in the fresh air and sunshine. It also gives us a sense of accomplishment and happiness when we see our plants flourishing.

To start a garden, it is important to remember that it does not have to be in big spaces, any space in your yard or balcony or even window can be an excellent place to grow a few plants.

As a beginner, it is better to start with easy plants such as herbs, flowers, radishes, carrots, and peas in pots under sunlight while remembering to always water them enough because a post can dry out quickly.

Indulge in your favorite hobbies

The best way to kill social distancing boredom and boost your mood at the same time is to indulge in the activities and hobbies that you like to unwind from your daily routine.

Whatever hobby you prefer, go overboard. Use all of this extra time to really dive into all the little details of facets of your chosen hoby.

Fortunately, there are many fun activities and hobbies you can enjoy in the safety of your home. For example, watching your favorite movies can be very entertaining, nostalgic, and bring out many emotions in us. Plus movies are a great distraction from the external stress we’re all experiencing.

Solving puzzles is also an excellent social distancing activity that you can do alone to keep you focused on one mission while stimulating your brain. Before you know it,you know you accomplished that mission, and you did not even use your phone once.

Other hobbies that can be very relaxing and rewarding include chess, painting, reading, embroidery, cooking, and so much more.

Start a blog

This activity is especially interesting for people who have significant opinions and a lot to say about a particular topic or several different ones. You can start a blog about anything that interests you the most. You will find there are many people who share your opinion or disagree with it. Either way, they are likely to engage with your content if it speaks to them.

Having a blog also encourages you to share your ideas and point of view publicly. It also helps you develop a sense of critical thinking, problem-solving, and confidence, which are all essential skills that you will need in your life.

You can start a simple blog showcasing your writing, photography, artistic creations, or other talents. To gain more followers and increase engagement, share your blog in your other social media platforms.

Having a blog can also help you in your future career, especially if it is related to what you want to do. A well-maintained blog can showcase your skills for potential future employers.

Combating social distancing’s weariness

Maintaining social distance for an extended period of time without the company of others can be challenging and sometimes boring. However it is important to keep yourself and your loved ones safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indulging in some of these different educational and entertaining social distancing activities will definitely help you enjoy your time alone while connecting and learning more about yourself.