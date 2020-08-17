Morocco Closes Dozens of Neighborhoods Amid Surge in COVID-19 Infections

The decision comes as Morocco continues to record over 1,000 COVID-19 cases daily since lockdown eased.

Rabat – Local authorities across Morocco continue to strengthen restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 amid a surge of infections.

In the Rabat province, Moroccan authorities closed dozens of neighborhoods in Hay Rachad after the outbreak of COVID-19 hotspots in the area.

The outbreak urged the country to deploy military personnel and national security staff to monitor preventive measures to limit the spread ofCOVID-19.

In Rabat’s twin city, Sale, authorities also closed cafes for lack of respect for preventive measures.

Moroccan security services applied the same measures in several other cities and regions across Morocco.

In Marrakech, security services have taken several measures following the prefecture’s epidemiological developments.

In a statement, the governor of the Marrakech-Safi region said the measures are of a “general nature encompassing the entire territorial jurisdiction of the prefecture.”

Local media and authorities also vowed to raise awareness against the danger of not following preventive measures.

Marrakech-Safi is among the regions where thousands of COVID-19 cases emerged.

The region recorded 6,858 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the virus in Morocco in March, as of August 16.

Casablanca-Settat tops the list with 11,748 cases, followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (8,438), Fez-Meknes (6,505), and Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1,224).

Rabat-Sale-Kenitra also recorded 3,909 COVID-19 cases.

The announcements to close neighborhoods and public spaces across the regions are part of Morocco’s approach to contain the spread of the virus, which has killed 658.

Approximately 42,489 became infected in Morocco, including 29,344 who recovered.

Morocco’s government has acknowledged that the epidemiological situation worsened due to several factors, including non-compliance with preventive measures.

Morocco is still under a state of emergency until September 10, which allows authorities to take immediate measures related to lockdown restrictions.