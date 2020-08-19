Worrying COVID-19 Situation in Fez Prompts Awareness Campaign

Morocco’s authorities across Morocco launched similar campaigns to sensitize citizens of the COVID-19 dangers and lack of preventive measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Rabat – Morocco’s security services launched a COVID-19 awareness campaign in Fez, one of the cities that continues to record hundreds of new cases daily.

Local authorities launched the campaign in the Aouina Al Hajjaj district on Tuesday before expanding the initiative to the entire Fez prefecture.

The COVID-19 awareness campaign involves all actors of the prefecture of Fez, including members of the regional steering committee in charge of monitoring the evolution of the pandemic in the region.

The committee is made up of local authorities, external services, health officials, representatives of the municipality of Fez, civil society, and volunteers from the Moroccan Red Crescent.

Said Zniber, the wali of the Fez-Meknes region, said that the epidemiological situation in the region remains stable.

“Control remains dependent on the commitment of all stakeholders to respect the necessary preventive measures,” he said.

He called on all actors to engage seriously and take responsibility to fight the pandemic.

Kenza Seif Eddine, a volunteer at the Moroccan Red Crescent office in Fez, said the aim of the awareness is to emphasize the severity of COVID-19 in the absence of a vaccine.

The goal of the COVID-19 awareness campaign is also to alert Fez residents of the importance of preventive measures, including the wearing of masks and social distancing.

Local authorities distributed free masks to target the population, with the dissemination of awareness-raising messages to urge residents to comply with hygiene and preventive measures.

The Fez-Meknes region is one of the Moroccan regions with the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases.

The region has confirmed 6,841 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in March.

Moroccan officials and security services launched similar campaigns in other cities, particularly those that continue to record a notable number of new COVID-19 cases every day.

Marrakech and Tangier authorities carried out COVID-19 awareness campaigns this week. The Marrakech-Safi region has recorded 7,200 cases while the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region counts 8,638.

In Rabat, police and military personnel closed several neighborhoods in response to local outbreaks.

The Casablanca-Settat region leads the country in COVID-19 cases, confirming 12,361, followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima and Marrakech-Safi.

As of August 18, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco has reached 44,803, including 31,002 recoveries and 714 deaths.

The number of active cases stands at 13,087.