Morocco’s Wydad of Casablanca; 5 New COVID-19 Cases Among Members

On August 12, Wydad said that five members tested positive for COVID-19 after screening tests.

Rabat – Moroccan football club Wydad of Casablanca (WAC) announced on Wednesday five more COVID-19 infections among its members.

The club reassured fans that the infected members’ health status is stable.

“The club will continue their treatment according to the protocol approved by the Ministry of Health and the rest of the team will undergo another medical examination to determine their health condition,” WAC said.

Wydad of Casablanca said those infected by COVID-19 are continuing treatment and their health condition is improving.

The new COVID-19 infections among Wydad of Casablanca’s members comes a week after the club confirmed five other infections among members and players of the team.

The positive screening tests urged Wydad to postpone its match against FAR.

Several other football clubs also announced infections among players, including Ittihad Tanger, which recorded 23 COVID-19 infections.

يخبر نادي الوداد الرياضي جماهيره والرأي العام، أن نتائج المسحة الطبية التي قام بها مؤخراً، بعد ظهور إصابات في أوساط… Posted by Wydad Athletic Club – WAC on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Moghreb Athletic de Tetouan also recorded two infections among players.

In response to the increase of COVID-19 cases among football players and management members, the National Professional Football League (LNFP) decided to confine all Moroccan clubs to avoid the infection of the staff.

Under the decision, all Moroccan football clubs must stay in a hotel or sports center of their choice for the remainder of the season. Players, as well as technical and medical staff, can no longer visit their homes before the end of the league competitions.