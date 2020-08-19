The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 13,994.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has reported 1,510 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Morocco to 46,313.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 13,994 as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19.

Morocco also recorded an additional 574 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recovered carriers now stands at 31,576. The country has a recovery rate of 68%.

Meanwhile, the health ministry recorded 29 more fatalities related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 743. The mortality rate now stands at 1.6%.

The recently recorded deaths include eight in Casablanca, five in Marrakech, four in Tangier, two in each Fez and Ouarzazate, and one in each Oujda, Essaouira, Sefrou, Tetouan, Meknes, Al Hoceima, Midelt, and Zagora.

The ministry counts 201 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, including 59 under artificial respiration.

Moroccan health authorities excluded 20,331 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 1,624,256 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic reached Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographical dispatch across Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 478 new cases. The region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, accounting for 27.72% of Morocco’s total.

The Marrakech-Safi region recorded 240 new cases. The regional total accounts for 16.06% of the national total.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 147 new infections (15.09%).

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region registered 129 new cases and covers 18.93% of the cases in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region recorded 178 new cases (9.30%).

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 122 new COVID-19 cases, to cover 3.53% of all COVID-19 cases registered in Morocco.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region confirmed 82 new cases (3.48%).

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 78 new COVID-19 cases, to account for 1.11% of Morocco’s cases.

The Oriental region has recorded 27 additional cases (1.77%).

The southern region of Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab recorded seven new cases to represent 0.52% of COVID-19 cases in Morocco.

The region of Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra recorded 20 new cases (2.04%).

Meanwhile, the Guelmim-Oued Noun region recorded two new cases (0.44%).

As protective face masks are a critical preventive measure, pending the generalization of a COVID-19 vaccine, King Mohammed VI has ordered the Ministry of the Interior to grant disadvantaged communities in regions that recorded a significant number of COVID-19 cases with free, reusable face masks.

These include Casablanca-Settat, Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, Marrakech-Safi, Beni Mellal-Khenifra, and Fez-Meknes.