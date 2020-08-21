La Liga Morocco’s Moha Moukhliss Signs Contract with Real Valladolid

Moha will don the white and blue of Valladolid until 2024.

Rabat – Morocco’s “Moha” Moukhliss signed a four-year contract with La Liga’s Real Valladolid on Thursday.

Real Valladolid reached an agreement with Real Madrid to transfer the young midfielder. Moha Moukhliss , whose real name is Mohamed Aiman Moukhliss, will don the white and blue of La Liga’s Real Valladolid until June 30, 2024.

Moha, who claims dual Spanish and Moroccan nationality, was trained in the lower categories of the Madrid club and was European Under-19 champion with Spain.

Last season, at the age of 19, Moukhliss made his first appearance in Segunda B with Celta de Vigo, where he played on loan. While there, he played 23 games and scored one goal.

Now aged 20, the right-footed Spanish-Moroccan midfielder seems ready to make his mark on the game. Moukhliss, who has been largely credited with having a great personality, exceptional technical quality, and a good vision of the game, joins his new club with the aim of making good on his promising skills.

Real Madrid highlighted the young midfielder for “adapting well to the centre back position. His technique allows him to create good ball movement. He also shines thanks to his interception skills, speed and touch on the ball.”

Moha Moukliss hopes to bring these attributes to La Liga’s Real Valladolid to strengthen coach Javier Baraja’s team.

Trades continue to take place as teams remain hopeful the COVID-19 crisis will come to an end.

Because of the pandemic, football has seen an upheaval in schedules and active players. Many players have tested positive for the virus, causing concern among players and administration.

FIFA has rescheduled 2022 World Cup qualifying matches. Players are under strict quarantine measures.

After months of suspension, several matches have been played in recent weeks without an audience, including Europa League, Champions League, and Spain’s La Liga.

As leagues and teams learn to adapt to new safety measures, there is hope that games can continue to bring some normalcy to the fans.