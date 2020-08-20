CAF Confirms New Schedules for CAN 2021, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Games

Morocco’s third qualifying match for Cameroon’s 2021 CAN was canceled in March due to the health crisis related to COVID-19.

Rabat – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed new schedules for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) and 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier games.

The emergency committee of CAF announced on August 19 that the national teams of the African continent would face a busy schedule.

Days 3 and 4 of CAN qualifier matches will take place November 9-17 this year, while days 5 and 6 will take place next year March 22-20, 2021.

Earlier this year, CAF postponed the final qualifier matches for CAN 2021 to January 2022 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier matches will kick off in mid-2021.

The first matches are set to take place from May 31 and June 15.

The third and fourth match days will start on August 30 next year and will end by September 7.

CAF and FIFA had to revise the calendar for the matches due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and fear of spread of contamination among players.

Because of the COVID-19 crisis, the third 2021 CAN qualifier match of the Moroccan national team was postponed in March. The Atlas Lions were set to face the Central African Republic on March 27.

After months of suspension, several matches have been played in recent weeks without an audience, including Europa League, Champions League, and Spain’s La Liga.

Morocco’s Botola (Moroccan professional league) has recommenced play. Morocco’s football authorities, however, are taking a set of preventive measures to ensure safety of players.

Several clubs confirmed contamination among players, including Wydad of Casablanca, Moghreb Atlehtic de Tetouan, and Ittihad Tanger.