Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has reported 903 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Morocco to 53,252.

Morocco also recorded an additional 1,135 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recovered carriers now stands at 37,478. The country has a recovery rate of 70.4%.

Meanwhile, the health ministry recorded 32 more fatalities related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 920. The mortality rate now stands at 1.7%.

The recently recorded deaths include 11 in Marrakech, five in Casablanca, four in Fez, three in Tetouan, two in each Tangier and Rabat, and one in each Sale, Guercif, Berrechid, Kelaat Sraghna, and Meknes.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 14,854 as of 6 p.m. on Monday, August 24.

The ministry counts 170 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, including 33 under artificial respiration.

Moroccan health authorities excluded 20,207 suspected COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Approximately 1,726,728 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative for the virus since the pandemic reached Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographical dispatch across Morocco

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 290 new cases. The region has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, now accounting for 28.10% of Morocco’s total.

The Marrakech-Safi region recorded 159 new cases. The regional total accounts for 16.13% of the national total.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 138 new infections (15.32%).

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region registered 31 new cases and covers 17.28% of the cases in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region recorded 81 new cases (9.10%).

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 34 new COVID-19 cases, to cover 3.60% of all COVID-19 cases registered in Morocco.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region confirmed 103 new cases (4.14%).

The Souss-Massa region confirmed 30 new COVID-19 cases, to account for 1.72% of Morocco’s cases.

The Oriental region has recorded 24 additional cases (1.80%).

The southern region of Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab recorded 13 new cases (0.54%).

Meanwhile, the southern regions of Guelmim-Oued Noun and Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra did not record any new COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The regions’ totals account for 0.44% and 1.83% of Morocco’s cases, respectively.

As Casablanca is now registering the highest number of new COVID-19 cases, health authorities of the economic capital decided to set up a new field hospital in the district of Ben M’sik.

The hospital will have a total capacity of 40 beds, divided evenly between sections for men and women, and the necessary equipment for COVID-19 treatment.

The Ben M’sik field hospital is the second of its kind in Casablanca.

Since COVID-19 emerged in Morocco on March 2, the Casablanca-Settat region has recorded a total of 14,963 cases.