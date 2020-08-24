US Consulate General in Morocco Resumes Several Visa Services

Visa services at the US Consulate General have been suspended for five months, since late March.

Rabat – The US Consulate General in Casablanca resumed today, August 24, visa processing for students, among other categories, the US Embassy in Morocco announced.

The resumed services concern F and M visas, given to students, as well as “certain J nonimmigrant visa categories.”

According to a statement, the categories include visas for “alien physicians, [government] visitors, international visitor professors, research scholars, short-term research scholars, specialists, secondary school students, and university students.”

The US Consulate General in Casablanca will schedule student visa appointments between August 24-28 and August 31-September 4.

Consular services rescheduled appointments for students who had a set date in September to the week of August 24. Meanwhile, all other students must schedule an appointment during either of the two weeks set by the consulate.

The US diplomatic mission invited students who made an appointment online with an invalid verification code to update their profile at least three business days prior to their new appointment.

To allow a maximum number of visa applicants to benefit from consular services while maintaining safety requirements, the consulate general will see six students every 30 minutes.

Applicants will only receive permission to enter the consulate at their allotted appointment time and must wear a face mask.

At the end of the statement, the US Embassy in Morocco invited visa applicants to keep an eye on their email for any updated information.

The resumption of US visa services in Morocco comes five months after their suspension.

On March 24, the US Embassy in Morocco announced the suspension of all non-urgent consular services, including visa applications. The move came a few days after Morocco established a state of health emergency to curb the spread of COVID-19.