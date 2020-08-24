Moroccan Theatre Icon Touria Jabrane Dies at 68

The actress is among a generation of icons of Moroccan theatre.

Rabat – Moroccan artist Touria Jabrane died today, August 24, after a long fight against cancer.

Several Moroccan artists and public figures shared the news, expressing their condolences.

Earlier in August, Jabrane was admitted to the Cheikh Khalifa Hospital in Casablanca after her health further deteriorated.

According to Touria Jabrane’s sister, Hayat, King Mohammed VI offered financial support to the actress to cover her medical expenses and insisted she receive the best care.

Hayat Jabrane announced her sister’s admission to the hospital on social media and thanked King Mohammed VI for the support.

“A great lady, a beautiful soul, fights today against the disease. Thank you Majesty for your support and generosity,” Hayat wrote on Instagram.

“Today, Madam Touria Jabrane … needs your prayers … to overcome this difficult ordeal,” she added.

A career that transcends acting

Born in 1952 in Casablanca, Touria Jabrane grew up in the Moroccan metropolis and graduated from the Ministry of Culture’s National Conservatory.

She began her acting career in 1972 with the theatre troupe “Masrah Nass” (The theatre of the people), working alongside emblematic dramatist Tayyeb Saddiki.

In 1978, Jabrane played her first roles in television and cinema. Jabrane made her debut in cinema in the film “Omar Al Mokhtar.” Some of her most famous appearances were in the movies “Bamou” and “Noura.”

In 1987, Touria Jabrane co-founded a new troupe with her husband, Abdelouahed Ouzri, called “Masrah Alyaoum” (The theatre of today).

Since the late 1970s, the Moroccan actress has made a series of appearances on television, notably in comedy roles. The joyful and funny characters she played made her an iconic comedian and earned her a special place in the collective memory of Moroccans who witnessed the early days of television.

In addition to being an emblematic actress, Touria Jabrane was also an activist and participated in the founding of several NGOs defending human rights.

In 2007, the then-head of government, Abbas El Fassi, nominated her as minister of culture. Jabrane worked as a member of the government for two years, until her health condition no longer allowed her to carry out her functions.

During her tenure as Minister of Culture, Touria Jabrane launched reading and music festivals and participated in the development of agreements between artists and local authorities.