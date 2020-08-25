Hakim Ziyech a Top Assist-Maker in 2019-2020 Champions League

Moroccan football players shone in several international football competitions across Europe this season.

Rabat – Moroccan international football player Hakim Ziyech is among the players with the most assists in the 2019-2020 Champions League.

Ziyech earned the new ranking thanks to his performance with his former Dutch club Ajax Amsterdam, where he made four assists this past season.

Ziyech follows Angel Di Maria of Paris Saint-Germain (6 assists), Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich (5), Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain (5), and Houssem Aouar of Lyon (4).

Other players in the top ranking include Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City (4 assists), Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain (4), and Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich (4).

One of the top 15 players in the Champions League

Sports outlet 90MIN published a different ranking using data from WhoScored. The ranking put Hakim Ziyech as the tenth top player in the competition out of 15.

Ziyech earned a rating of 7.66, according to the ranking.

The Moroccan-Dutch international scored two goals and assisted his club four times in six appearances.

An asset for Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech signed with English club Chelsea in February, leaving behind strong footprints in the Ajax field in the Champions League and Dutch professional competition.

Top Chelsea player Ashley Cole believes Ziyech’s signing, along with that of Timp Werner, can be beneficial for the club.

The former defender sees Ziyech as a leader.

He believes that “the two signings will bring more than just star quality to the squad,” sports outlet Goal reported.

Cole recalled that Werner and Ziyech have immense experience in football despite their young age.

“They can give that leadership off the pitch and on it as well because we had a lot of leaders when I was a player here,” Cole told ESPN.

He said that the two players lead by example “not just by talking, but with their feet, which I feel is more important. People and talk. It is easy to talk, but when you are backing it up with quality performances, that’s what makes the difference.”

Goal recalled the Ziyech’s stellar performances with Ajax and his contribution to the club’s victories in various domestic contests.

“Ziyech inspired Ajax to multiple domestic trophies while also making his mark in the Champions League, while Werner’s goals helped Leipzig compete for the Bundesliga title and a place at Europe’s top table,” Goal said.

Ajax voted Ziyech the club’s best player for the third consecutive year in May.

Hakim Ziyech is also an important figure for Morocco’s national football team.