The music video features Ziyech and his highlights with AFC Ajax.

Rabat – Moroccan football player Hakim Ziyech has appeared in a music video titled “Follow your dreams,” bidding farewell to his Dutch team, Ajax Amsterdam, with a rap.

The Dutch-Moroccan footballer is set to join the British Premier League team Chelsea once the Dutch league, Eredivisie is over this summer. The €45 million deal with the London Club places Ziyech among the most expensive players in the world.

Dutch rap/hip hop singers Emms and Joanna Fraser uploaded the music video to YouTube on May 17. The video features Ziyech and his highlights with AFC Ajax.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ajax was unable to organize an in-person celebration and farewell for the soon-to-be former Ajax player. Instead, Ziyech watched in tears as his teammates and mother contributed to the film with messages of gratitude and warm wishes for his upcoming career in London.

In tribute to the 27-year-old midfielder who has been with Ajax since 2016, the league invited Ziyech to review and react to memorable moments throughout his career with the team. A 40-minute documentary captured the player’s challenges and triumphs over the years.

The Amsterdam club named Ziyech its best player for the third consecutive year on May 14, calling Ziyech the “Wizard of AMS” when announcing his title.

Former Dutch professional football player Mario Been said in November 2019 Ziyech had nothing “more to learn” in the Eredivisie, the highest championship in the Netherlands.

“He is so far the best player we have here,” Been added.

The Moroccan international agreed to join Chelsea with a five-year deal.

Talking about his upcoming adventure, Ziyech said he is proud to have signed for a club as important as Chelsea, adding that he is looking forward to next season and hoping to achieve “great things.”

As a member of the Atlas Lions, Ziyech played for Morocco in the 2018 World Cup.