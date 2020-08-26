Morocco Receives New Ambassadors of Ukraine, Vietnam, Poland

The new appointments aim to further strengthen bilateral relations between Morocco and the three countries.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita received on Tuesday several new ambassadors, including diplomats from Ukraine, Vietnam, and Poland.

Ukraine’s new ambassador to Morocco, Oksana Vasylieva Yuriivna, Vietnam’s Dang Thi Thu Ha, and Poland’s Krysztof Karwowski presented their letters of credence to Bourita and, through him, to King Mohammed VI.

Before her appointment as Ukrainian ambassador to Morocco, Oksana Vasylieva Yuriivna held several positions at her country’s ministry of foreign affairs. In 2016, Vasylieva became deputy director for ethno-religious dialogue at the directorate of Ukrainians living abroad and humanitarian cooperation.

The newly-appointed Vietnamese ambassador is also an experienced diplomat, having held several positions at Vietnam’s ministry of foreign affairs. In June 2018, Dang became director general at the department of economic, scientific, and technologic relations at the ministry.

Poland’s new ambassador to Morocco, meanwhile, previously held senior positions in the field of media. Krysztof Karwowski worked as director of Poland’s agency for informative programs, documentaries, and social shows. He was also the director of Poland’s television channel 1.

In addition to the Ukrainian, Vietnamese, and Polish ambassadors, Bourita received the UAE and South Sudan’s newly-appointed ambassadors.

UAE’s new ambassador, Al Asri Saeed Ahmed Al Dhaheri, previously led the Emirati diplomatic mission to Morocco between 2011 and 2016. He also worked as ambassador to Bahrain, the US, and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, South Sudan’s ambassador, Reik Puok Riek, will be tasked with helping develop a roadmap for bilateral cooperation between his nine-year-old country and Morocco.

During his meeting with Bourita, Puok Riek reiterated South Sudan’s support for Morocco’s position and sovereignty over Western Sahara.