Minister, Morocco Cannot Delay 2020-2021 Academic Year Start Date

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Education Saaid Amzazi said on Wednesday that his department cannot delay the start date of the 2020-2021 academic year.

“It is not possible to predict the development of the epidemiological situation” linked to the COVID-19 pademic, the minister said.

During a meeting with the Education, Culture, and Communication Committee of the House of Representatives, the official explained the negative effects on students of postponing study.

He said the negative impacts will be greater than those of the pandemic itself, citing a study by international studies from UNESCO and the UN.

Amzazi emphasized that the ministry is working on an education formula. It has studied several “scenarios according to the development of the epidemiological situation” since the beginning of July.

“The priority now is to ensure a timely start to school, university and work, while involving families in decision-making. Such a move does not mean a breach of responsibility, but it is a question of facing the epidemic collectively with a sense of responsibility in each position,” the official argued.

Last week, Morocco announced it will continue remote education as an option for primary, middle, and high school students. The education ministry vowed to adapt the mechanism depending on the development of the epidemiological situation in the country.

Parents wishing to send their students to school amid the pandemic can. The ministry issued a form that parents should fill out to allow their children to go to school in person.

University and other higher education students can also choose between remote and in-person education. They also have the possibility to choose both.

Amzazi said that starting the school year and education in general is “everyone’s business.” He also called on parents to share responsibility and raise awareness with their children about the pandemic.

The minister recalled that if the health crisis in Morocco worsens, Morocco will adopt remote education for all levels.

He said schools will resume in-person classes for all students only if the situation improves.

Morocco’s education ministry announced that September 7 is the first day of school for students.

The decision angered some parents and NGOs who denounced the ministry’s move.

The Moroccan Federation of Consumer Rights (FMDC) expressed surprise.

“Entering schools at the scheduled time represents a great health risk for teachers, students, and their families,” the FMDC wrote.