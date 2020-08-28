Fire Destroys 54 Hectares of Forest in Al Haouz, near Marrakech

This is the fourth major wildfire that Morocco recorded during the month of August.

Rabat – Morocco’s General Directorate of Water and Forests in the High Atlas haS managed to put out a fire that ravaged 54 hectares of forest in the province of Al Haouz.

The fire took place yesterday, August 27, at the Ghiraya State Forest under the Aghouatim territorial municipality, nine kilometers from Marrakech.

Local authorities of Al Haouz managed to extinguish the fire, with the help of local residents, Civil Protection members, and the General Directorate of Water and Forests.

Meanwhile, the Royal Gendarmerie opened an inquiry in order to determine the causes and circumstances of this fire. Authorities did not report any casualties.

This is the fourth major wildfire that Morocco recorded during the month of August, including Haouz al Mellaliyin forest in M’diq on August 1 which destroyed more than 1,000 hectares of vegetation.

Flames destroyed large parts of the Tighmert oasis in Guelmim on August 25, killing livestock. The Akesmaz forest near Chefchaouen saw a similar disaster the same day, with flames destroying over 300 hectares.

In a red-level meteorological bulletin on Tuesday, Morocco’s General Directorate of Meteorology (DGM) announced that the temperature will reach up to 47 degrees Celsius in several provinces including Marrakech, 52 kilometers from Al Haouz.

The notice warned of warm sirocco winds, known in Morocco as “chergui,” another factor that adds to the risk of wildfires.

The province of Al Haouz experienced a fire on July 8 in the forest of Ourika, near the commune of Ouaouizght. Local authorities extinguished the wildfire the next day.

In 2019 hot summer weather also sparked oasis fires last summer, notably in the south-eastern province of Errachidia. The fire destroyed over 2,540 palm trees and 1,500 olive trees in an oasis in the valley of Ziz. Joint efforts by locals and officials helped curb the spread of the fire.