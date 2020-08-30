OHCHR Welcomes Morocco’s Progress in Strengthening Treaty Bodies

The head of the OHCHR thanked Morocco for its demonstrated commitment, inclusivity, and transparency.

Rabat – The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has expressed satisfaction with Morocco’s efforts to strengthen human rights treaty bodies.

The UN’s human rights treaty bodies are committees of independent experts that monitor the implementation of the core international human rights treaties. There are currently 10 functioning treaty bodies focusing on various human rights issues, including racism, gender inequality, torture, and migration.

In April, the United Nations General Assembly appointed the permanent ambassadors of Morocco and Switzerland to the UN as the co-facilitators of the process to strengthen the treaty bodies. The two diplomats should determine the best measures to strengthen the established system for human rights monitoring and submit their report by September.

As part of this mandate, Morocco’s Permanent Ambassador to the UN, Omar Hilale, met with the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, on Friday in Geneva.

Hilale attended a working session with Bachelet, her team, and Switzerland’s new Permanent Ambassador to the UN, Pascale Baeriswyl.

Morocco’s state media reported that during the working session, the Moroccan and Swiss ambassadors briefed Bachelet on their countries’ efforts to strengthen the OHCHR treaty bodies.

The diplomats reviewed the various meetings held in New York and Geneva with concerned stakeholders. They outlined their consultations with UN member states, the presidents of individual treaty bodies, civil society actors, and national human rights institutions.

Hilale and Baeriswyl highlighted the close collaboration with the OHCHR teams in charge of the treaty bodies. The diplomats commended their role in strengthening the international human rights treaty monitoring system.

Bachelet responded warmly to Morocco and Switzerland’s efforts to improve the functioning of the OHCHR treaty bodies, reported the same source. The high commissioner thanked the two ambassadors for their demonstrated commitment, inclusivity, and transparency during the process.

Morocco’s strides in human rights reform under King Mohammed VI allowed multiple Moroccan experts to earn seats in the various OHCHR human rights treaty bodies, and several have been elected as chairperson. Hilale’s appointment in April as a co-facilitator of the strengthening process was another nod to Morocco’s tangible progress in the field of human rights.