Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 1,191 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases Morocco has recorded to 63,781.

Morocco recorded today the same number of new COVID-19 cases as yesterday.

The country also recorded an additional 1,327 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the count to 48,922, with a recovery rate of 76.7%.

The ministry confirmed 43 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 stands at 1,184, with a mortality rate of 1.9%

This is the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths Morocco has ever recorded in one day.

Morocco recorded 16 of the fatalities in the region of Casablanca-Settat, followed by 10 in Marrakech-Safi, six in Fez-Meknes, five in Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, three in Draa-Tafilalet, two in Rabat-Sale-Kenitra, and one in Souss-Massa.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Morocco receiving treatment is now 13,675.

The ministry counts 198 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, including 43 under artificial respiration.

In the last 24 hours, Moroccan health authorities excluded 20,891 suspected COVID-19 cases.

A total of 1,892,635 suspected COVID-19 carriers have tested negative since the virus emerged in Morocco.

COVID-19’s geographical dispatch across Morocco

Health authorities in the Fez-Meknes region confirmed 135 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The region’s total now represents 14.56% of all cases the country has recorded.

The region of Marrakech-Safi recorded 193 new cases, now representing 16.18% of Morocco’s case count.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region registered 84 new cases to cover 15.56% of Morocco’s cases.

The Casablanca-Settat region, still leading the country in both daily and overall case numbers, confirmed 420 (29.32%).

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region recorded 113 new cases, now accounting for 9.07% of Morocco’s cases.

The region of Draa-Tafilalet recorded 114 new COVID-19 cases, to cover 4.22% of all COVID-19 cases registered in Morocco.

The Oriental region recorded 26 additional cases (1.91%).

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region confirmed 24 new cases (4.41%).

The region of Souss-Massa confirmed 53 new cases (1.95%).

The southern region of Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab recorded nine new cases (0.75%).

The Guelmim-Oued Noun region recorded 17 new cases (0.46%).

Meanwhile, the region of Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra recorded three new cases (1.61%).

The ministry of health announced that Morocco recorded 9,050 new COVID-19 cases last week, in the period between August 24 and 30, and a total of 10,012 recoveries. The figure is the highest weekly recovery count recorded in Morocco since the virus emerged in the country.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths reached 223 during the same period.

Last week’s figures represent a decline of 8.2% in the number of COVID-19 infections, and a decline of 3% for the number of COVID-19 fatalities.